Dorothy Dean presents: Start the new year smoothly with a cold brew smoothie

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

Every year, to kick off January, I like to share a recipe to help jumpstart one of the most popular new year’s resolutions: eating healthier.

An easy gateway to that is smoothies. They’re quick, completely customizable and great for on the go.

This breakfast smoothie combines just five ingredients, creating an all-in-one concoction that’ll have you bypassing your morning coffee stop.

Cold brew coffee (in ice cube and liquid form), a banana, protein powder and milk are blended into a creamy, caffeinated and nutritious smoothie.

Delicious and refreshing, it’s the perfect way to begin your day. And I’ve said before, if you start your morning with a healthy breakfast choice, you tend to stick with healthier options throughout your day.

Bursting with java flavor, its boost of energy and protein also make this an ideal post-workout smoothie or afternoon pick-me-up.

Be sure to have an ice cube tray on hand, and make your cold brew cubes the night before you plan on making your smoothie.

For a thicker smoothie consistency, slice and freeze the banana, too.

Cold brew coffee can be found in the refrigerated coffee and juice aisle. I used Starbucks black, unsweetened cold brew, which is sold in a large bottle. There’s a wide variety of flavored cold brew coffees, which can be used, as well.

It’s all to your liking, so feel free to use your favorite type of milk or protein powder. Or try it with a tablespoon of nut butter or chia seeds.

Cold Brew Coffee Smoothie

6-8 cold brew coffee ice cubes

½ cup cold brew coffee

½ cup milk of choice

1 banana

2 tablespoons protein powder (vanilla or chocolate)

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

Audrey Alfaro can be reached at spoonandswallow@yahoo.com.