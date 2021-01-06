Menu
Wed., Jan. 6, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC: BYU at Gonzaga, 5:30 p.m. Pac-12: Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.; Washington State at California, 7. Big Sky: Idaho at Southern Utah, 6 p.m. Nonconference: College of Idaho at Whitworth, 6 p.m.
College women: Big Sky: Weber State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Casino & Resort: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
