Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78

Associated Press

Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. – Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season on Saturday.

Ryan Betley added 18 points with four 3-pointers and Makale Foreman had 14 points for Cal (6-7, 1-5).

The Golden Bears shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) but missed 7 of 18 foul shots. They made 11 of their 26 3-point attempts.

Erik Stevenson scored 27 points for Washington (1-9, 0-5), two away from tying his career high. Jamal Bey added 18 points and Quade Green 16.

Washington shot 26 of 50 from the field and kept pace by making 9 of 18 3-pointers.

Joel Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:55 left broke a 75-all tie. He added a layup 25 seconds later and Cal managed to escape.

The Golden Bears’ past seven wins against UW have all been decided by 10 points or less. They own an 87-82 all-time record against Washington. It was Cal’s fourth consecutive home win against the Huskies.