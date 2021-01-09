The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports >  UW basketball

Cal grabs 1st Pac-12 win beating Washington 84-78

UPDATED: Sat., Jan. 9, 2021

California guard Ryan Betley (00) blocks Washington guard Quade Green (55) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

BERKELEY, Calif. – Andre Kelly scored 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting and California beat Washington 84-78 for its first Pac-12 Conference win of the season on Saturday.

Ryan Betley added 18 points with four 3-pointers and Makale Foreman had 14 points for Cal (6-7, 1-5).

The Golden Bears shot 31 for 56 (55.4%) but missed 7 of 18 foul shots. They made 11 of their 26 3-point attempts.

Erik Stevenson scored 27 points for Washington (1-9, 0-5), two away from tying his career high. Jamal Bey added 18 points and Quade Green 16.

Washington shot 26 of 50 from the field and kept pace by making 9 of 18 3-pointers.

Joel Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:55 left broke a 75-all tie. He added a layup 25 seconds later and Cal managed to escape.

The Golden Bears’ past seven wins against UW have all been decided by 10 points or less. They own an 87-82 all-time record against Washington. It was Cal’s fourth consecutive home win against the Huskies.

