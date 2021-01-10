The Dirt: Blockhouse Life developers considering new project in Kendall Yards

Nearly five months after opening the Spokane area’s first residential building made with cross-laminated timber, developers behind the Blockhouse Life project are looking to expand the concept to Kendall Yards.

Andy Barrett, co-founder and managing partner of The Toolbox, an innovation center for startups, filed a preliminary application with the city to build Blockhouse Kendall, which includes five 800-square-foot cottage-style structures containing a total of 10 units at 2719 and 2725 W. College Ave.

Site work would include demolishing an existing structure to make way for the project. Preliminary site plans show 3,900 square feet of open space, a gazebo, an area to play cornhole, 11 parking spaces and a ride-share bench.

The project valuation is $1.5 million, according to the application.

A team of architects, engineers and builders were behind the first Blockhouse Life project in the Perry District, headed by Barrett; Don Myers, president and CEO of Berg Manufacturing; and father-and-son duo David and Cody Coombs, owners of DMC Properties and builders of Perry Street Brewing.

Blockhouse Life is a $3 million, 14-unit development at 1410 E. 10th Ave. that features eight, 240-square-foot micro studios available for short-term nightly, weekly or monthly rentals. The long-term rentals, available for yearly lease, include a mix of 480-square-foot, one-bedroom units and 960-square-foot, three-bedroom units spanning two floors.

The net-zero Perry District development includes several eco-friendly features such as solar panels and “smart wall” technology manufactured by Spokane-based Vestis Systems Inc. that houses plumbing, electrical and mechanical systems to maximize space.

A net-zero building is a structure with zero net energy consumption, meaning greenhouse gas emissions from building operations are offset by carbon-free energy production.

Barett’s application filed with the city for Blockhouse Kendall did not indicate a project timeline.

Community Pint plans Garland District site

Community Pint could be coming to the Garland District, according to an application filed with the city last week.

Community Pint owner TJ Wallin filed the application to change the use of an existing building from mercantile to a restaurant and brewery at 603 W. Garland Ave., Suite 2.

Plans call for renovating the existing building into a 1,265-square-foot brewery, 2,688-square-foot pub and a 319-square-foot patio, according to the application.

Spokane-based Architecture All Forms is designing the project. Wallin is listed as the project contractor.

The project valuation is $50,000. The cost of brewery equipment is estimated at $90,000, according to the application.

Wallin and his wife, Sarah, opened Community Pint, a craft beer bar, growler fill station and bottle shop, in 2017 at 120 E. Sprague Ave.

Wallin had filed a building permit application with Spokane Valley in July to convert a 2,300-square-foot space at 11724 E. Montgomery Ave. into a bar and serving area.

That application remains under review and a building permit has not been issued, according to the city of Spokane Valley’s website.

Maverik continues Spokane-area growth

Maverik Inc. is continuing its expansion in the Spokane region with plans to build a new convenience store and gas station on the northwest corner of Trent Avenue and Fancher Road.

The Salt Lake City-based company filed a preliminary application to demolish existing buildings on three parcels of land at 1919 N. Fancher Road and 5615 and 5629 E. Trent Ave. Maverik is to build a 4,425-square-foot convenience store and gas station with a fueling canopy on the site, according to the application.

Chattaroy, Washington-based Tag Properties LLC is the property owner.

Maverik had also applied for a building permit in October with Spokane Valley to build a convenience store and gas station at 2125 N. Pines Road, across the street from the Black Pearl Poker Room & Casino, but the application remains under review.

Maverik was founded in 1928 by Reuel Call, who used money earned from renting roller skates to open a two-pump gas station in Afton, Wyoming. The company has since expanded to more than 350 convenience stores in 11 Western states.

Apartment complex planned on Sunset

Spokane Valley-based Arger Sunset LLC, whose principal is Gregory Arger, has filed a preliminary application with the city to build a 72-unit apartment complex on more than 4 acres of vacant land at 4611 W. Sunset Highway.

A preliminary site plan for the project – Sunset Trail Apartments – shows three buildings each containing 24 units.

A valuation for the project has not yet been determined, according to the application.

Arger is managing broker of Arger Real Estate Inc., a real estate and property management firm in Spokane Valley.