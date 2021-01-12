From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

George W. Gichuki and Malaika W. Fadhili, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher J. Harris and Robin M. Conrad, both of Chattaroy.

Anthony C. Clark and Erin L. Lingbloom, both of Spokane.

Joel Varona and Julianne M. Halpin, both of Spokane Valley.

Jerald C. Sabin and Kelsey R. Ochoa, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RH Cooke and Associates Inc. v. Francisco Valdez, et al., restitution of premises.

Ericka L. Clement, et al., v. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, et al., wrongful death.

State of Washington Dept. of Ecology v. Sagamore Spokane LLC, complaint.

Richard Harris v. Rai Basanta, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Hornberger Properties LLC v. Lissa Brown, restitution of premises.

American Contractors Indemnity Company v. Brandon Bentz, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Goub, Aliza T., and Anei, Simon D. D.

Markwardt, William T., and Lindell, Kimberly S.

Loree, Alexis J. and Treysen J.

Napoli, Rebecca J. and Girolamo

Storer, Summer N. and Jeremiah H.

Worley, Layla J. M. and Cameron K.

Giles, Kaelie and David B.

George, Ashley R. and Michael P.

Stupnitski, Liliya V. and Daniil

Adams, Christianna N. and Tristian M.

Chandler, Samantha M., and Liles, Teddy J.

O’Shaughnessy, Garrett T. and Tiffany C.

Bohn, Chrystal S. and Mark A.

Bowen, Karissa P. and Shad L.

Legal separations granted

Goodwin, Gloria J. and Jeffery M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Edward A. Brandt, 29; four months in jail with credit given for 90 months served, after being found guilty to third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Carrie A. Roseboom, 40; $1,132.43 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty to second-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Brittany L. Vigneri, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Terrell M. Waggoner, 40; no penalties, after being found guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Eric R. Peery, 25; $410 restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Judge Tony Hazel

Eric R. Peery, 25; $1,018.46 restitution, 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months community custody, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Brianna D. Davidson, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Andrea D. Waters, 30; $498 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Crystal M. Barnufsky, 43; $65,267.90, six months probation, after pleading guilty to five counts of forgery, first-degree identity theft and three counts of second-degree identity theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew Antush

Falicia R. Humbird,34; 16 days in jail, theft.

Ethan B. Johnson, 22; one day in jail, three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Nicholas R. Katruska, 22; three days in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee Maurier

Nikolas I. M. Wakefield, 29; 120 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.