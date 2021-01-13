The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12

2 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA FS1

2 p.m.: Stanford at Utah ESPNU

4 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana FS1

4 p.m.: (11) Houston at South Florida ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at (1) Gonzaga ESPN

6 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah State CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Morehead State at Eastern Illinois ESPNU

8 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2

8 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT

7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver TNT

Figure skating

3 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Las Vegas ROOT

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Arsenal NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA 920-AM

6 p.m.: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM

6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho 92.5-FM

6 p.m.: Pepperdine at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Whitworth at Seattle Pacific 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: (20) Gonzaga at Santa Clara 94.1-FM

All events are subject to change.

