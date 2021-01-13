On the air
Wed., Jan. 13, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: California at Colorado Pac-12
2 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA FS1
2 p.m.: Stanford at Utah ESPNU
4 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana FS1
4 p.m.: (11) Houston at South Florida ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Washington at USC Pac-12
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at (1) Gonzaga ESPN
6 p.m.: San Diego State at Utah State CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Morehead State at Eastern Illinois ESPNU
8 p.m.: BYU at Saint Mary’s ESPN2
8 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia TNT
7 p.m.: Golden State at Denver TNT
Figure skating
3 p.m.: U.S. Championships NBC Sports
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sony Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Las Vegas ROOT
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Arsenal NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Washington State at UCLA 920-AM
6 p.m.: Southern Utah at Eastern Washington 700-AM
6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Idaho 92.5-FM
6 p.m.: Pepperdine at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Whitworth at Seattle Pacific 1230-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: (20) Gonzaga at Santa Clara 94.1-FM
All events are subject to change.
