Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s game moved to 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 14, 2021
Gonzaga’s game against Saint Mary’s on Saturday has been moved to 7 p.m.
The WCC matchup at UCU Pavilion in Moraga, California, will air on ESPN with Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham on the call. It was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.
