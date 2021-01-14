Cache Reset
Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s game moved to 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 14, 2021

Gonzaga's Drew Timme drives inside against Saint Mary's in the first half of the 2020 WCC tournament title game last March. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s game against Saint Mary’s on Saturday has been moved to 7 p.m.

The WCC matchup at UCU Pavilion in Moraga, California, will air on ESPN with Dave Flemming and Sean Farnham on the call. It was originally scheduled for 5 p.m.

