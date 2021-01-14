Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Patrick S. Lynch and Sarah K. Davis, both of Spokane.

John W. Young and Stephanie P. Asterino, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark A. Harnish and Olivia K. Moulton, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catamount Properties 2018 LLC v. Julie A. Thomsen, et al., restitution of premises.

William P. Barany LLC v. Bradley Cairnes, restitution of premises.

Tap Rental LLC v. Richard W. Bisbee, restitution of premises.

Shirley Gabbard, et al., v. Eric Bieber, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bothman, Ben M. v. Ashlie M.

Obyedkov, Julia V. and Valentin V.

Alagic, Mirza and Danielle F.

Dillon, Holly S. and Jack C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Fred D. Woods, 37; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Jeffrey J. Stubbs, 49; restitution to be determined, three months electronic home monitoring with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to attempted theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal trespass and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Eddie Williams Jr., 40; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Nicholas S. Roberts, 36; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Claudia A. Birdtail, 24; four months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Rian A. Bango, 30; eight months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and first-degree theft.

Ryannon S. Hodges, 47; 113 days in jail, 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.75 probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Brady B. Baughman, 30; 12 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Daniel J. Hamlin, 23; 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Bertie R. Mattinas, also known as James A. Moore, 42; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Austin G. Early, 24; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, 9.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michael P. Evans, 58; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree rendering criminal assistance and third-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Morgan C. Bowens, 37; restitution to be determined, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Steven C. Hart, 57; 218 days in jail with credit given for 139 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Taliferro B. Williams, 54; 10.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mathew Antush

Kennie A. Lacey, 57; 22 days in jail, false statement.

Christopher T. L. Lebret, 34; 15 days in jail, harassment.

Devon X. Lizotte, 27; three days in jail, no-contact order violation.