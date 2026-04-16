Despite state law, most people ordered to use ignition interlock device don’t use them

OLYMPIA – Fewer than half of Washington drivers ordered to put a breathalyzer in their cars following a drunk driving arrest or conviction are following through with installing the expensive technology, according to a state report published last week.

The equipment is called an Ignition Interlock Device (IID), and ensures a vehicle cannot be operated unless a driver proves they are sober by blowing into a breathalyzer. The legal blood alcohol limit for drivers is 0.08. The device won’t allow the car to be started if the breathalyzer is higher than 0.025.

However, many of those ordered to install the device have opted to stop driving altogether because of the high cost – in some cases $2,700.

About 41% of the 66,000 Washington drivers required to install a device between January 2018 and June 2025 did so, according to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee report.

The remaining 59% had not installed the device as of June 2025.

Those who operate a vehicle without a device or tamper with it may be convicted of a gross misdemeanor and have their court-ordered installation time extended by 180 days.

It’s not clear how many of the roughly 39,000 drivers who had not installed the device continued to operate a vehicle or if they had found another mode of transportation.

“Some of the drivers likely are taking the bus or quit driving completely. We just aren’t able to determine who’s doing that versus who’s continuing to drive,” Zack Freeman, a committee staff member, told committee members last week.

Under Washington law, those convicted of an alcohol-related driving offense are required to install the device on all vehicles that they operate. The court can waive the requirement if the device is not readily available in a certain area.

Drivers are required to keep the device installed in their vehicle for between one and 10 years, depending on if they have prior convictions on their record.

Washington is one of 31 states that require device installation for all offenders, including first-time offenders. Another 13 states require the device to be installed if a driver is convicted of multiple offenses, while some other states require the device to be installed if an offender’s BAC level is above 0.10.

Brandon Villanti, a Washington State Patrol sergeant who manages the agency’s interlock device program, told the committee that Washington is considered “one of the leading states when it comes to compliance.”

“Unfortunately, it’s still not great,” Villanti said.

Aaron Cavin, a committee staff member, told committee members that the compliance rate increases based on a person’s income.

The devices typically cost around $2,700 a year to install and maintain. Additional court costs can increase the total cost to roughly $5,000 a year.

The Washington State Patrol has studied why some drivers are not in compliance with the device requirement. Between April and June of 2025, the agency contacted 2,039 drivers, or about half, in Snohomish County who had not installed the device but were required to do so. Of those who responded, 89% said they were not driving due to financial, medical or lifestyle reasons.

During the pilot program, 18 people who were required to install the device but had not done so had “voluntarily pursued” installing the breathalyzer in their car.

“But then we also encountered quite a few people who were just taking the risk,” Villanti said. “So during our encounters, we provided contacts, resources to the interlock companies, information from the Department of Licensing for the affordability programs that they offer, and we provided treatment resources to people.”

Villanti said officers also told those contacted that if they drove, there was a “high likelihood” that they would be arrested.