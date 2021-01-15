From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard R. Nelson and Madeleine C. Medina, both of Spokane Valley.

Gregory R. Tillotson and Jennifer L. Storebo, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Leach and Lindsay C. Shelton, both of Spokane Valley.

Mason T. G. Husk and Gillian L. Wise, both of Spokane.

Dustin W. Perkins and Bernice G. Vargas, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Lisen Nebtali and Alicia Jacklick, both of Spokane Valley.

Arnold M. Eoka and Annie Vo, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Gregory P. Skjothaug, et al., money claimed owed.

KWI LLC v. Bradley Berggren, et al., restitution of premises.

Gabrielle Deleo v. Erin Jellison, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kathryn M. Eckenberg v. Taylor M. Johnson, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jenny Flynn v. Jerry Ward, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Tradesmen International LLC v. Rick J. Wright, complaint.

Christopher Svoboda v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hilden, Rodney L. and Diana L.

Ely, Arlen D. and Noemi A.

Bresko, Marcus G. and Corrine L.

Young, Sarah and Brandon E.

Kunz, Donald J., and Vaughn, Gabrielle M.

Powell, Sean C. W. and Lori L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Eric N. Olson, 37; 24 months residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Isaac M. Vincelli, 34; restitution to be determined, 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, reckless endangerment-domestic violence, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, theft of a motor vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Amanda S. Fanning, 27; $3,701.95 restitution, four months in jail, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle and escape from community custody.

Alexander A. Hannigan, 35; restitution to be determined, 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, second-degree theft, third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Brian K. Reed, 68; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Brandon C. Bishop, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Benjamin R. Heindl, 35; 50 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Torrence Q. Pittman, 56; 57 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Nicholas S. Roberts, 36; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Alex M. Jones, 34; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Stephanie M. Register, 37; restitution to be determined, 15 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree arson.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Bruce W. Jones, 34; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Nathaly Sandoval-Torres, 26; 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jerome A. Eaglelite, also known as Jerome A. Eagle Eye, 26; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brandon O. Pulver, 25; 19 months in jail, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Michael D. Cox, 29; $11,840.97 restitution, 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Keely R. Pennell, 38; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge John O. Cooney

Erik M. Herman, 39; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Tony M. Clark, 40; restitution to be determined, 172 days in jail with credit given for 172 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and tampering with a witness.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Michael C. Valerian

Taras V. Zayats, 28; three days in jail, first-degree trespass building and malicious mischief – property.

Judge Donna Wilson

Dustin T. Henneman, 24; 364 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Brandon B. Sehorn, 25; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, resisting arrest.

Ribogerto A. Carrillo, 37; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.