Friends of the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness group offering full slate of winter hikes

Upcoming hikes

The next scheduled hike is Jan. 23 at the Ross Creek Cedars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (MST).

The 6 mile out and back hike is on a moderately difficult trail with a gradual incline to Ross Creek Cedars.

Participants will meet at the trailhead (intersection of NF-398 and West Bull Lake Road) and snowshoe to the Cedars.

For more information contact Juli Thurston at juli.thurston@montana.edu.

For a full schedule of hikes and to sign up visit scotchmanpeaks.org/hikes-events-schedule/.