Truck driver flees after hitting and dragging woman, deputies say

A driver told deputies he didn’t realize he’d hit a pedestrian and caused her serious injuries Friday morning, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9:45 Friday morning, a 911 caller in Spokane Valley said a woman was struck and dragged by a truck in the 500 block of South Sullivan Road, the release said.

Medics who transported the woman to a hospital said her injuries could be life-threatening, the release said.

Having the witness’s description of the vehicle, deputies found what they believe was the involved truck, according to the release.

The driver told deputies he didn’t know he hit a person and that he’d been having mechanical problems with his work truck, the release said. Deputies don’t think impairment was an issue and, after the interview, released the driver.

Traffic Unit investigators are continuing to investigate. Pending the outcome of the investigation, the driver could face felony charges, according to the release.

Deputies ask anyone with information or video related to the hit and run to call Crime Check at (509)46-2233, reference #10006322.