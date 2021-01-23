Cache Reset
Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga welcomes Pacific to the Kennel

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 WCC) host the Pacific Tigers (5-2, 2-1) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST. You can watch on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Daniss Jenkins (Pac) 13.1 41.9 64.0
Corey Kispert (GU) 20.9 59.3 88.6
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Jeremiah Bailey (Pac) 7.9 5.4 2.4
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.7 5.9 1.9
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Pierre Crockrell II (Pac) 3.3 1.4 22.4
Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.7 2.9 26.3

Team stats

  Pacific Gonzaga
Points 70.7 94.4
Points allowed 65.1 72.1
Field goal pct. 42.7 55.3
Rebounds 37.4 39.2
Assists 12.4 19.9
Blocks 3.9 3.0
Steals 6.9 8.4
Streak Lost 1 Won 14

Game preview

More Zags

