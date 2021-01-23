Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga welcomes Pacific to the Kennel

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 WCC) host the Pacific Tigers (5-2, 2-1) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST. You can watch on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.
Individual leaders
POINTS
PPG
FG%
FT%
Daniss Jenkins (Pac)
13.1
41.9
64.0
Corey Kispert (GU)
20.9
59.3
88.6
REBOUNDS
RPG
DRPG
ORPG
Jeremiah Bailey (Pac)
7.9
5.4
2.4
Joel Ayayi (GU)
7.7
5.9
1.9
ASSISTS
APG
TOPG
MPG
Pierre Crockrell II (Pac)
3.3
1.4
22.4
Jalen Suggs (GU)
4.7
2.9
26.3
Team stats
Pacific
Gonzaga
Points
70.7
94.4
Points allowed
65.1
72.1
Field goal pct.
42.7
55.3
Rebounds
37.4
39.2
Assists
12.4
19.9
Blocks
3.9
3.0
Steals
6.9
8.4
Streak
Lost 1
Won 14
Game preview
