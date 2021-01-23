Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga welcomes Pacific to the Kennel

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 WCC) host the Pacific Tigers (5-2, 2-1) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST. You can watch on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Daniss Jenkins (Pac) 13.1 41.9 64.0 Corey Kispert (GU) 20.9 59.3 88.6 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Jeremiah Bailey (Pac) 7.9 5.4 2.4 Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.7 5.9 1.9 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Pierre Crockrell II (Pac) 3.3 1.4 22.4 Jalen Suggs (GU) 4.7 2.9 26.3

Team stats

Pacific Gonzaga Points 70.7 94.4 Points allowed 65.1 72.1 Field goal pct. 42.7 55.3 Rebounds 37.4 39.2 Assists 12.4 19.9 Blocks 3.9 3.0 Steals 6.9 8.4 Streak Lost 1 Won 14

Game preview

Rested Gonzaga entertains Pacific squad coming off blowout loss The Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 WCC) have had a week to rest and fine-tune after their closest conference win thus far, 73-59, over Saint Mary’s. The Tigers (5-2, 2-1) join BYU and Pepperdine as one-loss WCC teams behind GU, but they’re licking their wounds after a disappointing night in Malibu. | Read more »

Gonzaga-Pacific key matchup: Daniss Jenkins is Tigers’ most consistent threat Pacific relies on balance, but sophomore guard Daniss Jenkins has emerged as the team’s most reliable scoring option. | Read more »

More Zags

Busy month for Gonzaga assistant Roger Powell and growing family: ‘It’s been fun, crazy, intense’ Like most Zags fans, Roger Powell Jr. was anxious to watch the Gonzaga-Portland game Jan. 9 but first had to wait for the Seattle-Los Angeles NFL game and the postgame show to end on FOX 28. | Read more »