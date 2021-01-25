COVID-19 cases leveling off in area school districts

Many school districts in Spokane and Kootenai counties are seeing fewer incidents of COVID-19 infection and quarantines.

After rising the first week following winter break, metrics in some areas have fallen to levels not seen since fall.

According to its COVID-19 dashboard posted Monday, the Central Valley School District had 54 positive tests during the past 14 days among students and staff; that’s down from 96 on Jan. 14.

Quarantines are also down during that same time period, from 154 down to 129.

Those numbers are comparable to those posted on Dec. 10, when CV reported 43 positive tests and 188 people quarantined.

Positive tests (during a 14-day period) in the Mead School District have dropped steadily, from 85 on Dec. 10, to 51 on Monday.

Spokane Public Schools showed 16 positive cases and 147 people in quarantine during the one-week period ending Friday.

Ten days ago, those numbers were five and 191, respectively.

Deer Park reported 12 positive cases during the previous two weeks and 44 people in quarantine on Monday, while Medical Lake had seven and 38, respectively.

Numbers are down sharply in Idaho.

As of Monday, Coeur d’Alene Schools had 36 people isolated after testing positive during the previous two weeks and 141 quarantined.

Two weeks ago, those numbers were 69 and 448, respectively.

Post Falls reported just eight positive cases in the past two weeks.