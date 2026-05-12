Spokane County leaders enact new code on private camping to combat nuisance properties, ‘human waste, trash or drug paraphernalia’

Spokane County’s leaders have set new parameters for pitching a tent on privately owned land.

On Tuesday, the Spokane County Commission became the latest local legislative body to enact restrictions intended to cut down on unwanted camping. The changes are in line with regional efforts to respond to homelessness and follow similar decisions in the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley regarding camping on private land.

The commissioners approved an ordinance that determined the conditions under which camping on private properties in unincorporated Spokane County is to be considered a nuisance, and can be responded to with violation notices, court-ordered clean-ups and hefty fines. Camping on public lands was already prohibited under county code.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Gwinn said in a briefing ahead of the vote the update will allow the county to go after properties where camping is affecting quality of life for others nearby. As examples, the ordinance points to a failure to clean up “human waste, trash or drug paraphernalia,” and campers or property owners behaving in a way to “injure, annoy, or endanger the comfort, health, safety, and repose of others.”

“The county is not trying to punish those who engage in camping on private property in a manner that doesn’t have an effect on the health, safety, welfare, comfort and quiet enjoyment of others,” Gwinn said.

Camping on a property that is not the site of a legal established residence is now limited to no more than two weeks in a calendar year. The property owner must be present, and the makeshift campsite can exist within the stated time frame as long as it does not become a nuisance.

There is no time limit on private camping on properties with a residence on -site under the code updates, unless a recreational vehicle is involved. The owner or tenant must be present, must extend permission to others to camp and the site can’t impede emergency access for fire, medical or law enforcement. No more than one vehicle may be used for camping per 10 off-street parking spaces, the code now reads.

Using an RV to camp is already limited to 30 days under Spokane County code, as laid out in previously approved procedures and policies for permitting privately owned campgrounds and RV parks.

The county must provide 48-hour notice to property owners who are found in violation of the code – a grace period to abate any issues before the issue is elevated. County code calls for $250 daily fines if the county steps in to address the nuisance property.

Commissioner Al French said nuisance camping is an issue he, Commissioner Josh Kerns and Commission Chair Mary Brooks have been concerned about for years. The three are the longest-serving members of the five-person board.

“We’ve dealt with nuisance activities and nefarious activities on properties that we didn’t have the tools necessary to deal with,” French said. “With this ordinance, that gives us the tools to be able to better control those negative activities in the community.”

The changes are in line with what other local governments are doing to combat homelessness through legislation.

The ordinance’s passage follows a recent decision by Spokane city officials to remove 45 parking spaces under the downtown railroad viaduct in a bid to improve visibility while combating littering and camping. That decision is in line with a unanimous October vote to bolster homeless enforcement in the city, in response to a state Supreme Court decision that struck down the 2023 voter-approved initiative that placed strict regulations on homeless people camping in the city.

In 2024, the Spokane Valley City Council updated the suburb’s code to make camping or staying in a city park after hours a misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine or both. In 2025, the Spokane Valley city code was updated again to set the parameters for camping on privately owned land in an ordinance almost identical to the one passed by the county commission Tuesday.

“This aligns closely with both the city of Spokane, Spokane Valley nuisance code,” Gwinn said. “And they regulate within reason.”