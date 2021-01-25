Wellness shop featuring CBD opens in Sandpoint

By Joe Butler EVERCANNABIS Writer

Junior Solis has worked for nearly a decade on the medical marijuana side of Washington’s cannabis world.

He enjoys getting creative making products that can help people feel good, and has developed his own blends of topicals and tinctures that contain cannabis along with different essential herbs.

Recently, someone asked him a great question.

“They had tried some of my items in Washington, but wanted to know if I had ‘an Idaho version,’” Solis said.

This meant something that’s still helpful but low in THC, the compound that causes the mental and physical “high” associated with cannabis. Products with more than .3% THC, although legal for adults in Washington, could lead to extended jail time or big fines if discovered in the Gem State or in other states with strict anti-pot laws.

He used his engineering background to change around elements of his formulas to create something that’s enjoyable, but without that particular illicit compound.

“I’ve come up with a way for topicals to go all the way into the bloodstream, which a lot of them don’t do,” Solis said. “You get to homeostasis right away.”

This concept of THC- and non-THC versions of these products made him and other friends in Spokane’s cannabis community develop an innovative strategy – why not use their collective cannabis knowledge and passion to make high-quality non-THC wellness items available in every state?

So Solis enlisted the help of Sam Kannall, owner of Bodhi High, a Spokane cannabis producer/processor, Michael Early, who has also worked in the cannabis industry, and Justin Wilson, owner of POM Cannabis retail shops, to get things rolling.

In July, they opened Bodhi Elements CBD Wellness in the Cedar Street Bridge building in Sandpoint. The former location of Coldwater Creek is in the heart of downtown and has become a popular place to browse a variety of retail shops, coffee shops, bistros and more.

The new Bodhi Elements sells a variety of legal products including topicals, tinctures, salves, face creams and vape products.

Customers can also place custom orders for whatever kind of physical or mental pain they’re experiencing or flavors they prefer.

Solis uses a variety of compounds connected to healing and positive responses from the body, including CBD, CBG, CBN and broad-spectrum CBD. Products can be found with .3% or less THC, and some with 0% of THC, which could be useful for people who might want healing products but also concerned about drug test results.

“We provide full consultation and familiarization with these products,” he said. “We can help with individual needs – we’re always doing custom orders, everything from someone who wants or needs something a little stronger to someone who might be allergic to peppermint.”

He also likes to educate people about the differences in quality.

“Some may have tried CBD they’ve bought at places like the gas station and it hasn’t worked, so I like to tell them that not all CBDs are created equal,” Solis said. “I’ve always felt that selling something high-quality that helps people is more important than making money.”

Solis enjoys hearing from customers about whether something worked well, or if they didn’t like something and want to explore other options.

He and the other partners have already had inquiries about opening other retail locations, something he’d be in favor of. While there are restrictions on THC sales to certain states and age groups, CBD can be sold more freely.

“We’d love to have our items in many stores, all around the country,” Solis said.

Joe Butler is a longtime marketing writer and editor at The Spokesman-Review. He’s an enthusiast of Star Wars, commemorative spoon collecting, and the Oxford comma.