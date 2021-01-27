Gonzaga-San Diego key matchup: Joey Calcaterra has been steady producer for sluggish Toreros

Junior guard Joey Calcaterra has been a steady point producer for a San Diego team that has struggled to score at times.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound Calcaterra has scored in double figures in all six contests he’s played, including a 12-point effort in Saturday’s win over Portland after missing the previous two games.

Calcaterra is shooting 42.3% from distance and 95% at the free-throw line (19 of 20) en route to a team-leading 14.7 points per game. He started all 32 games last season while averaging 11.4 points.

He had mixed results against Gonzaga last season. He hit 8 of 12 shots and scored 19 points in Spokane but was limited to four points at the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

Calcaterra is usually part of a three-guard starting lineup with 6-4 Finn Sullivan and 6-4 Frankie Hughes, a grad transfer from Duquesne. The Zags counter with Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert. Suggs and Ayayi will likely see the most time on Calcaterra, with Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Cook options off the bench.