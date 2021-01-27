On the air
Wed., Jan. 27, 2021
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State FS1
2 p.m.: Oregon State at USC ESPNU
4 p.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPN2
4 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Winthrop ESPNU
4 p.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers …………………………………………………… FS1
4 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi CBS Sports
6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Diego KHQ and SWX
6 p.m.: (3) Villanova at (23) Connecticut FS1
6 p.m.: (8) Houston at Tulane ESPN2
6 p.m.: Belmont at Austin Peay ESPNU
6 p.m.: UAB at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona ………………………………………………………… ESPN2
8 p.m.: New Mexico at Fresno State CBS Sports
8 p.m.: California at Arizona State ……………………………………………………. FS1
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: NC State at Virginia Tech …………………………………………………. ROOT
2 p.m.: (3) Connecticut at (15) Arkansas ESPN2
4 p.m.: (4) South Carolina at (19) Mississippi State ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Miami TNT
6:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston TNT
Figure skating
3:30 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix NBC Sports
Football, college
10:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU
1 p.m.: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU
Golf
Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Tottenham NBC Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Diego 1510-AM
6 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho 92.5-FM
Basketball, college women
7 p.m.: (20) Gonzaga at Pacific 94.1-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.