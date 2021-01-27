The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Wyoming at San Diego State FS1

2 p.m.: Oregon State at USC ESPNU

4 p.m.: Memphis at SMU ESPN2

4 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Winthrop ESPNU

4 p.m.: Michigan State at Rutgers …………………………………………………… FS1

4 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi CBS Sports

6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Diego KHQ and SWX

6 p.m.: (3) Villanova at (23) Connecticut FS1

6 p.m.: (8) Houston at Tulane ESPN2

6 p.m.: Belmont at Austin Peay ESPNU

6 p.m.: UAB at Middle Tennessee CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona ………………………………………………………… ESPN2

8 p.m.: New Mexico at Fresno State CBS Sports

8 p.m.: California at Arizona State ……………………………………………………. FS1

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: NC State at Virginia Tech …………………………………………………. ROOT

2 p.m.: (3) Connecticut at (15) Arkansas ESPN2

4 p.m.: (4) South Carolina at (19) Mississippi State ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Miami TNT

6:30 p.m.: Portland at Houston TNT

Figure skating

3:30 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix NBC Sports

Football, college

10:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU

1 p.m.: Senior Bowl practice ESPNU

Golf

Noon: PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Tottenham NBC Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at San Diego 1510-AM

6 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho 92.5-FM

Basketball, college women

7 p.m.: (20) Gonzaga at Pacific 94.1-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

