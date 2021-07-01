Things to do in Spokane: July 2-9 – Stage Left, ‘The Native & The Nerd,’ ‘Idaho Rocks!’

Kristin Key – Kristin Key is known for being a favorite on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” season four. She has been featured in “Comics Unleashed,” “The Bob and Tom Show” and the Las Vegas Comedy Festival” and appears on VH1’s “100 Greatest” series. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $10-$22. (509) 318-9998.

Summer’s Bounty Cooking Class – Make watermelon-basil feta salad, linguini with arugula pesto, Greek chicken and vegetable skewers and strawberry gazpacho for dessert. Each reservation is for two people. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $160. (509) 822-7087.

Stage Left Theater Virtual Performance: “Words That Changed the World” – An exploration of language through the reading of famous (and infamous) speeches from history. Directed by Robert Tomari. Visit facebook.com/stagelefttheater for the Vimeo streaming link. Saturday.

“Idaho Rocks!” Book Signing – Meet the authors and illustrator of “Idaho Rocks!,” Chelsea McRaven Feeney, John Burch, Reed Lewis and Mark D. McFaddan. Books available for purchase. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. BookPeople, 521 S. Main St., Moscow. (208) 882-2669.

“The Native & the Nerd” Comedy Tour – Featuring Marc Yaffee from “Goin’ Native” on Showtime and Marc Price, who played Skippy on NBC’s “Family Ties.” Saturday, 3 p.m. NuVu Showhouse, 209 N. Fifth Ave., Metaline Falls. $15 online; $20 door. (509) 446-2449.

Oh Slay! Can You See? Drag Show – Featuring Sativa Heather Black St. James, Rachel Monroe, Angelic Black St. James Reigns, the DNA Experience, Beyoncé Black St. James and Lita Mon. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Lion’s Lair, 205 W. Riverside Ave. Free. (509) 456-5678.

Circling Raven Fourth of July Shotgun Tournament – Celebrate the Fourth of July with golf, barbecue and fireworks. Register at cdacasino.com/event/fourth-of-july-shotgun-2. Sunday, 11 a.m. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $50. (800) 523-2464.

Riverfront Moves: Spin at the Pavilion – A high-intensity, full-body, cardio spin workout with upbeat music. Fifteen spots available for registration, five available for walk-in. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane to reserve a bike. Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Energy Science and Technology Conference – Featuring 21 presentations from 19 presenters, all experts and pioneers of modern-day science and free energy, panel discussions and workshops. For a full list of speakers and to register, visit energyscienceconference.com. Wednesday through Sunday. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. $397 students; $446 alumni, military and seniors; $497 first-time attendees; $897 couples discount. (866) 363-3421.

Craig Conant – Comic Craig Connant was recently selected by the “Just for Laughs” Comedy festival as a new face and appears on MTV’s “Greatest Party Story Ever.” Conant has shared the stage with Chris D’elia, Bobby Lee, Theo Von and Michael Yo. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15. (509) 318-9998.

Coffee in the Garden – Join for refreshments, garden talk, demonstrations, crafts and more. Weekly through August. Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 474-1976.

Riverfront Moves: Barre on the Bridge – A variety of high-rep, small-range and isometric holds, as well as functional large-range, dynamic movements for a total body, balanced workout. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for details. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Lou Barbieri Bridge, south of Centennial Hotel, 303 W. North River Drive. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Zoom Event: Jennifer Dasal – Jennifer Dasal discusses her book “Artcurious: Stories of the Unexpected, Slightly Odd, and Strangely Wonderful in Art History” with artist Carolyn Janssen. Register at auntiesbook.com. Thursday, 7 p.m. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 838-0206.

Jeff Allen – Jeff Allen’s rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, is a hit with all ages. He has appeared on Showtime, Comedy Central, VH1 and more. He starred in the film “Apostles of Comedy,” the syndicated comedy series, “Bananas,” his own one-hour comedy special, “Happy Wife, Happy Life” and the Warner Bros. comedy film, “Thou Shalt Laugh.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$35. (509) 318-9998.

Fearless Painting Fun: Mixed Media Level Two – Learn about using a variety of tools and techniques including paper collage. Instructed by Elise Beattie. Register at bit.ly/3gRKi8M. Fridays, July 9-Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Spokane Valley Senior Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. $57. (509) 926-1937.

Jeremiah Watkins – Comedian Jeremiah Watkins is one of the three members of The Wave from Roast Battles. Other credits include Lights Out with David Spade, Netflix’s Historical Roasts, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more. July 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; July 11, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$28. (509) 318-9998.

“You Can Unmute” – The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presents a three-night livestream reading of the adult comedy drama. Presented July 9 and 10, 6 p.m. (register at: uidaho.edu/6pmunmute) and July 11, 2 p.m. (register at: uidaho.edu/2pmunmute).

Circling Raven Couples Date Night – Play golf as a couple and get paired with another couple. Register at cdacasino.com/event/couples-date-night-2. July 9, 5 p.m. Circling Raven Golf Course, 37914 South Nukwalqw, Worley. $125. (800) 523-2464.