What awaits comic Kristin Key in Spokane Comedy Club’s green room

Work is regarded as play for comic Kristin Key, particularly when she performs at the Spokane Comedy Club. “I’ve played in Spokane several times, and the last time was most memorable,” Key said from her Redondo Beach, California, home.

“I sat in the green room at the Spokane Comedy Club and got to play Super Nintendo while ‘Pulp Fiction’ was on. All of that was happening, and I was at work. You can see why I love my job.”

While growing up a preacher’s daughter in Texas during the 1980s, Key was hardly on the comedy path even though she always enjoyed humorists.

“With my family, it was always clean material,” Key said. “I watched a lot of Bill Cosby, Johnny Carson on ‘The Tonight’ show.’ I loved Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell, but it appeared that my career was going to be very different.”

While studying to be a paramedic, Key had an epiphany. “I enjoy the anatomy, but watching someone’s last moments is just not my thing,” Key said. “I remember when we had someone who came in because of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. I knew that wasn’t the career for me, and I had to do something else.

“My parents wanted me to go to college and get a degree to get a good job. I fell short of their goals.” However, at 25, Key left for Los Angeles and a career as a standup. “My reward is that I get to perform,” Key said. “I may not be the richest person in the world, but I get to do what I love.”

When Key performs Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, she’ll joke about what she knows. “I talk about crocheting, which is not what most comics talk about,” Key said. “I talk about crocheting a dog bone. I will talk about my wife. We spent a lot of time together during the pandemic.

“I don’t want to sound homophobic, but that’s not what God intended.” Key recently took out life insurance on her wife. “It was tricky coming up with the right amount of life insurance since I didn’t want to have the insurance at such a high amount, and if something happens, well, I wouldn’t want to be too happy if she dies.”

A guitar will be used during Key’s set since she’s a comic who delivers standup with some music sprinkled in for good measure. “I have some fun songs,” Key said. “I have a song about why I don’t want to have children. I just don’t care to have them.

“I have a PlayStation and a remote control helicopter. All kids would do is break my toys. I don’t need that aggravation.” As much as Key enjoys her gadgets, nothing compares to standup. “I’m so glad to be back,” Key said. “I was on the Grand Princess (cruise ship). I was stuck on that ship off San Francisco with all those passengers (who were stricken with COVID-19) just before we were locked down.

“That was some experience. And then there was all of that time when we couldn’t perform live due to the lockdown. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate performing again. I can’t wait to get back to Spokane. I wonder what’s going to be happening in the green room when I get back there.”