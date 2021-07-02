Strain review: Lemon Time

By Rick Misterly Evercannabis Correspondent

Appearance: The packaging gives a few hints of the quality, craft cannabis within, stating, “Slow Cured Small Batch and Packaged Fresh.” There is no transparency in the package, perhaps to prevent ultraviolet degradation, but it also can enhance the anticipation of what awaits inside.

Four well-cured pale green to almost golden chunks make up this 1 gram lot. Each chunk was solid and fairly tight but not rock hard and crumbly. What constituted the actual flower and leaf was barely visible due to the absence of chlorophyll.

A thick tangled mass of crystalline trichomes covered the entire spectrum from clear to slightly amber. A few fine pistils were seen protruding from the dense cluster but even these are encrusted by the psychoactive members.

Owners Andrew and Jackie Cole, and the people at the analysis lab Analytical 360, were able to provide a very thorough analysis of this strain, including passing grades in microbial and mycotoxins; it was not tested for heavy metals or pesticides.

Aroma: Lemon Time is packed full of relatively high percentages of terpenes. Although there is no set definition of what constitutes “Craft Cannabis,” I believe the terpenes are the most important factor in how any particular strain affects the user.

If you use for medical reasons or are new to this miraculous plant, knowing your terpenes and how they can influence the experience are important factors. It’s easy to say, “it’s all going to get you high,” but terpene content gives a hint of what to expect.

As the name implies, there should be a strong aroma of lemon. There are citrusy notes but more complexity than just lemon zest or juice. Limonene, linalool and myrcene are all contributors along with floral smells that dilute the limonene (it sometimes can be astringent and tingle the nose).

Caryophyllene, the second highest terpene, adds a fresh rosemary or balsam fir. All are high notes on the olfactory scale contributing to the uplifting sensation of this strain.

Effects: For a split second after it is lit and you’re off in further directions, you recognize a bright sweetness in the flavor of the smoke. This contrasts with previous strains that have a distinctly dry, woody, tobacco flavor. If I called that flavor ‘brown,’ I would refer to Lemon Time as ‘multicolored with a mixed fruity taste.’

Once ignited the tangled mass of trichomes combusts into a pure blue flame that hovers above the bowl. When inhaled the smoke seemed mild until it hit the lungs and expanded. That can force a cough so take it easy on that first toke. You will feel it quickly but don’t stop. The mind detaches but the eyes follow into clear and intense visuals. Staying in focus it is still easy to find your gaze marveling at the simplest of things.

There is relaxation in the body and the uplifting spirit and clarity makes for an enjoyable high. Even though the thoughts are clear I found it difficult to hold on to any particular one so best stay away from activities that require precision.

After about an hour, the experience moderates into a very positive high that should carry on for a few more hours. Although Lemon Time provides plenty of energy the overall feeling lends itself more to socializing rather than work-related tasks.