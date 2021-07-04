Business beat

Technology

GenPrime Inc., provider of point-of-care diagnostics software and microbial analysis systems, has announced several leadership changes. Tom Douthitt joined GenPrime in 2020 as chief commercial officer after previously serving as the CEO of Aortica Corp. for five years, where he led the company from initial startup through its sale to Terumo Corp. Richard Van Bibber was hired as chief technology officer in May. Van Bibber holds a doctoral degree in physiology and has had more than a 20-year career in medical technology bringing clinical, technical and regulatory expertise to product development. Marie Fazio-Miller was promoted to director of operations and will work closely with the CTO to manage company research and development efforts for lab-based and mobile product lines, as well as transition those products from research and development to manufacturing. Corbin Mendenhall was promoted to director of manufacturing. He will ensure that products delivered to GenPrime’s external partners meet the standards and requirements of customers. Gina Korn was promoted to senior software quality assurance engineer. She will serve as a bridge between research and development and GenPrime’s partners, ensuring the customizations to software meet performance and quality standards.

Honors

Beth Fifield-Hodgson has been named to the member grade of Fellow in the National Society of Professional Engineers, which is awarded to peer-nominated professional engineers who demonstrate exemplary service to their profession, community and NSPE. Fifield-Hodgson is the founder of Spring Environmental Inc. and is current president and principal engineer of the environmental and safety consulting engineering firm she established in Spokane in 1997. She earned Bachelor of Science degrees in chemical engineering and chemistry from Clarkson University and a Master’s of Engineering degree in civil and environmental engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Fifield-Hodgson has served NSPE in multiple capacities, including president of the Spokane chapter and president of the Washington state chapter from 2008 to 2009.