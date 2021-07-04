Spokane Bird Dog Association offering hunter clinic July 10

The Spokane Bird Dog Association is conducting a new bird hunter clinic at its Medical Lake training grounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

“If you’re at all unsure, come out and see if upland hunting is for you,” club president Doug Koenig said. “If you’re curious about bird hunting but you’re just not confident that you have the skills to do that stuff, come on out and see it.”

The clinic is free.

It will be a great way to learn about hunting birds with pointing dogs and retrievers, Koenig said. Mentors will be with students the entire time, covering topics like gun safety, safe shooting zones, how different types of dogs hunt and how to be a courteous and conscientious bird hunter.

Experienced dog handlers and dogs will be at the clinic. Participants don’t need to have a dog.

The clinic is open to all ages.

Spots are limited and participants must contact Koenig at 509-850-1839 or dougkoenig@windermere.com to register.