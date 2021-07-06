The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Batterman Fire more than triples in size late Monday; still 10% contained

UPDATED: Tue., July 6, 2021

The Batterman fire is shown Sunday near Wenatchee.

By Nico Portuondo nicop@spokesman.com(509) 459-5140

The Batterman Fire near Wenatchee grew to 7,900 acres late Monday and is 10% contained, according to Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 1.

New Level 2 evacuation levels were set for these areas on Tuesday: Both sides of Road S SW (Beaver Creek Rd), portions of Road 9 SW, Road R SW and Road 9.5 SW, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Rock Island Grade and the north side of Batterman Road are still under Level 3 evacuation, while the Palisades is still under Level 1 evacuation.

A report by the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team 1 said that Indian Camp Road is under Level 2 evacuation, but that report was inaccurate and that area is not under evacuation orders at this time, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Three large air tankers, three crews and 36 engines worked to quell the fire on Monday.

Roughly 80 structures were threatened on Monday, but as of Tuesday morning none have been destroyed or damaged.

The fire started on July 4 at approximately 12:15 p.m., and it is burning in brush and grass. The fire has been difficult to control due to high shifting winds, according to the Washington Southeast Region-Department of Natural Resources.

An emergency shelter for all residents currently under Level 3 evacuation notices was established by the Red Cross at Eastmont High School.

