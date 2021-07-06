Idaho gubernatorial primary grows crowded with 11 candidates

Associated Press

BOISE – Eleven candidates have now filed paperwork with the state indicating they will run for Idaho governor in 2022, creating a crowded Republican primary.

The Idaho Press reports the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, hasn’t yet announced his re-election plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising.

Seven other Republicans, one Democrat and two unaffiliated candidates have filed to run , some quietly turning in the paperwork and others actively campaigning.

Besides current GOP Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy – who is running as a Republican but has been disavowed by state GOP Chairman Tom Luna – Idaho GOP official Ed Humphreys and Democrat Melissa Sue Robinson are in the race.

Humphreys, 31, quit his job as a financial planner to run for governor, and has taken aim at the State Board of Education over its new policy defining diversity, inclusion and educational equity. Melissa Sue Robinson, 70, is a transgender woman who owned a construction company before shifting to a career in telecommunications. She’s taken a stand against the anti-transgender bills endorsed by the state Legislature, and has made education the centerpiece of her platform. She has frequently run for various offices in Idaho .

Others who have filed to run as a Republican for governor include perennial candidate Lisa Marie of Boise, Chris Hammond of Lewiston, Jeff Cotton of Boise and Cody Usabel of Meridian. John Dionne of Boise and Robert Dempsey of Paul have filed paperwork to run as unaffiliated candidates.