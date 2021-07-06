Spokane’s COVID cases continue to decline

After a devastating third wave last winter and a fourth wave of cases this past spring, COVID-19 case counts have dropped in the past two weeks to some of the lowest daily counts seen in 2021.

As of July 4, 53.2% of Spokane County residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A little more than 45% of the total population has received at least one dose.

Young adults and children 12-17 have been vaccinated at the lowest rates so far in Spokane County.

Just 39% of young adults ages 18 to 34 in Spokane County have received at least one dose of a vaccine as of June 23, according to Department of Health data.

Just 26% of those 12 to 17 have received one dose in the county.

While vaccination rates continue to lag behind statewide totals, case rates as well as hospitalizations continue to decline in the county.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and over the long weekend, there were 63 cases confirmed in three days.

There are 38 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

There have been 669 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases over the long weekend and on Tuesday, and no additional deaths.

There are 15 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.