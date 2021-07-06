From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Amanda M. Hart and Travis D. V. Haar, both of Spokane.

Chancy T. Conger and Hannah J. J. Bodman, both of Post Falls.

Starling A. Infante and Genesis R. Ovalle, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaac D. Kuiper, of Colbert and Stella I. Brasch, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Riverside Village Mobile Home Park LLC v. Green Tree Servicing LLC, et al., seeking quiet title.

Savannah P & M Enterprises LLC, et al., v. Kathleen Bentley, et al., complaint for breach of contract, housing discrimination, violation of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, promissory estoppel, intentional interference with contractual relations, unjust enrichment, and attorney’s fees.

US Bank National Association v. Trevor Kienholz, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Dalynn R. Frost, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Alisha B. Fleury, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Virginia M. Licea, money claimed owed.

Chris Young v. Eric Patton, et al., restitution of premises.

City of Spokane Valley v. Timothy Viall, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Mary J. Clark, et al., complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Proszek, Ashley L. and Glen D.

Naresh, Jeremy D. and Vines, Jennifer E.

Wright, Davonne M. and Richard A., Jr.

Cusson, Jason P. and Farcelais, Valerie M.

Gooch, Joshua T. and Stanley, Starla R.

Hovland, Chelsea L. and Brittain A.

Figueroa-Cordova, Carlos and Sarah M.

Carter, Katrina S. and Michael T.

Vandenberg, Elizabeth C. and Dylan J.

Hartman, Robert W. and Jodie A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Kayleen T. Guldlen, 29; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Christopher S. Berentson, 32; 12 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Corey M. Munnerlyn, 27; 96 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Rans R. Carroll, 59 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Zachary L. Floyd, 29; 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christopher S. Berentson, 32; $30 fine, 180 days in jail with credit given for 180 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of violation of order-domestic violence.

Terry M. Vranjes, 42; restitution to be determined, 68 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Tatum J. Kimble, 40; $15 fine, four months in jail with credit given for 58 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.