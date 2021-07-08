Business beat

Banking

Numerica has announced two new hires. Stacey Casey has been hired as senior financial advisor for CUSO Financial Services LP at Numerica Credit Union. Casey has been a fixture in the local financial services industry since 1992 and most recently served as senior financial advisor for Wells Fargo Advisors in Spokane. Teresa Hurt has been hired as branch manager at Numerica’s Wandermere location. Hurt has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry and previously served as a branch manager for Chase.

Education

The University District Development Association has hired Juliet Sinisterra as the interim CEO. Sinisterra brings more than 25 years of experience in urban design, master planning, project management, community engagement and sustainable community development. The UDDA’s executive committee is currently reviewing recruitment proposals and aims to hire the next CEO later in 2021.

Miscellaneous

Ivan Urnovitz was elected as president of the Honor Point Military and Aerospace Museum during a board meeting in June.

He brings more than 35 years of experience in museum and historic preservation activities to his new position. Urnovitz currently serves on the boards of two other organizations dedicated to preserving military history, the Seas Services Museum and the Puget Sound Military Vehicle Collector Club. He is also a docent at the Historic Flight Museum at Felts Field.