3 drownings in Idaho rivers over the weekend; officials still looking for Idaho man in Coeur d’Alene River

An Idaho man is believed to have drowned in the Coeur d’Alene River, adding another Saturday drowning in Idaho after a Kentucky couple drowned in the Moyie River.

Kevin L. Walker, 45, from Kellogg, jumped in the river on Saturday after losing boat keys in the water near Idaho State Highway 3 and Kilarney Lake Road.

Officials from the Kootenai Sheriff’s Office believe he drowned shortly after, according to a news release.

Walker had been boating with a woman when the keys ended up in the river. Both the woman and Walker swam to search for the keys, but Walker wasn’t wearing a lifejacket.

The woman, who was wearing a life jacket and made it to the river bank, heard Walker scream for help and attempted to throw her lifejacket toward him, but Walker already had slipped under the water.

Kootenai County dive and sonar teams attempted to find the body on Saturday and Sunday, but they were unsuccessful.

Marine deputies continued their patrol of the Coeur d’Alene River on Monday.

On Saturday, John Fourshee, 70, and his wife Vicki, 69, were fishing in the Moyie River near Twin Rivers Campground when they drowned. Fourshee was attempting to wade to the other side of the river when he slipped and fell into the water.

His wife attempted to help him get out, but was also overpowered by the waters.

Andrew O’Neel, director of the Office of Emergency Management in Boundary County, suspected that the couple’s heavy fishing gear made it difficult for them to get out.

They were visiting from Cadiz, Kentucky.

As residents across Idaho and Washington continue to seek out waterways to cool off from abnormal heat, O’Neel stressed the importance of water safety.

“The water is really powerful,” said O’Neel. “It can end in tragedy at anytime.”