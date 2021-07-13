The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police look for people of interest in June downtown stabbing

UPDATED: Tue., July 13, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Police asked the public to help identify two people of interest in a downtown Spokane stabbing from last month.

At about 10 p.m. on June 25 the victim got into an altercation with another group of people, potentially the ones depicted in the surveillance photos shared by police. 

The altercation took place at the intersection of West Riverside Avenue and North Howard Street, according to the Spokane Police Department. 

The victim, an adult male, was stabbed and taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, said Officer Stephen Anderson, a spokesman for the police department. The victim has since been released from the hospital. 

There is no indication that the victim knew the suspects, Anderson said.

Police are looking for a man who was wearing a white hat, black T-shirt and beige cargo shorts, and carrying a blue and black backpack. 

The woman was wearing a dark sundress with a light colored pattern and carrying a beige backpack.

Anyone with information on the two people pictured can call Crime Check at (509)456-2233. 

