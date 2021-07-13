Spokane County COVID case and hospitalization rate declining

The COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates in Spokane County continue to decline.

In the past two weeks, there have been 77 cases per 100,000 residents confirmed, down from earlier in June, when the rate was 86 cases per 100,000 residents.

The weekly hospitalization rate has also dropped from 5.4 per 100,000 residents in late June to 3.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the most recent week.

While a little more than half of the total county population remains vulnerable to the variants circulating, the vaccination rate continues to slowly tick up locally.

So far, 53.6% of those who are eligible to get vaccinated in Spokane County have received at least one dose.

Just 45.7% of the total county population has been vaccinated, however.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the state’s vaccine locator tool or call 800-525-0127, then press #.

Here’s a look at local numbersThe Spokane Regional Health District confirmed 32 new cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

There have been 677 deaths due to COVID-19 in Spokane County residents.

There are 32 people hospitalized with the virus in Spokane .

The Panhandle Health District confirmed 35 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

There are 21 Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.

Arielle Dreher's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.