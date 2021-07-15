Business beat

Education

Eastern Washington University’s division of University Relations has hired Kelsey Hatch-Brecek as the director of alumni relations. She is a third-generation Eagle and earned a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from EWU. Hatch-Brecek brings more than a decade of professional event management and planning experience, as well as team leadership and organizational skills from her work at Entertainment Warehouse in Spokane.

Law

Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, PLLC has hired Bryce Wilcox. He brings 30 years of complex-commercial litigation experience to the litigation team of WBM, having acted as lead-trial counsel in numerous commercial cases in both federal and state courts.

Wilcox recently served as a partner at one national law firm and the managing partner of a local law firm.

He has experience in various types of litigation, including intellectual property, commercial and banking, employment, contractor and subcontractor disputes, environmental, insurance, real estate, and land-use litigation.

Kutak Rock has hired Sarah Elsden in the firm’s Spokane office. Elsden’s practice is focused on complex-commercial and intellectual-property litigation and counseling in connection with various industries. They include software services, consumer products and financial services.

Her legal experience includes a wide range of matters, including breach of contract, fraud, business torts, consumer protection, trade secret and unfair competition, privacy and copyright and trademark infringement. Elsden earned her law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Nevada Reno.

Prior to her time in law school, Elsden had a clerkship with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington where she worked on local-district matters and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Miscellaneous

Allwest has announced two new hires for its Spokane Valley office. Ashleigh Gertsch has been hired as a project assistant. Gertsch graduated from Eastern Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in geology. Max Kasberger has been hired as a project engineer.

Kasberger graduated from the University of North Dakota with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering. He previously worked at Liberty Geotech as a geotechnical engineer.