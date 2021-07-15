Citizen journal: Former S-R paper carrier still enjoys getting a ‘real’ newspaper to read

By Beverly Gibb Special to </p><p>The Spokesman-Review

So, I hear the Chronicle is back in town, as an e-edition only. I would have loved to have the Saturday Spokesman-Review returned to paper. I know, everything tends to turn digital, but, please, not my beloved S-R.

With a “real” paper, there is nothing like the snap of turning the pages, the ability to read each section in the order I want, and folding the crease just exactly down the line. Plus, it doesn’t go dark if I set it down for minutes to get my next cup of coffee.

I love The Spokesman-Review. I even delivered it when I was 13 (circa 1976). I’d haul that canvas bag over my shoulders and pick up the papers at the corner at 4 a.m. A bag of rubber bands in the pouch ever present. My apologies to anyone I woke early with an errant hit to their screen door. We also collected payments door to door in the afternoon.

The best part of The Spokesman-Review is the writers and photographers. These are award-winning people. You can’t beat Shawn Vestal (like him or not) as he’s spot on with his articles. How about Don Charuensy as editor of the features section? Or Ed Condran (“Dad Daze”) who moved here to work for The Spokesman-Review after working at other prestigious publications?

The photographers: Colin Mulvany has been with the Review for years and his photography is top notch. Jesse Tinsley clearly has a drone and gets those aerial photos. Then there’s Kathy Plonka, Libby Kamrowski, Tyler Tjomsland. They capture beautiful scenarios as well as sad events like forest fires or other tragedies.

The specialty articles of Rachel Baker’s “Water Cooler” and Charles Apple’s “Further Review” can’t be beat. Don’s “Running Tab” lets me know restaurants to try and Audrey Alfaro’s recipes give me something new to try each week.

And how about those lovely ladies of the Voice: Stefanie Pettit, Cindy Hval and Nina Culver? You just can’t find a better cast of characters (literally!) than the crew at The Spokesman-Review including the behind the scenes folks. Even Eli Frankovich of the outdoors section reaches and teaches me about local nature.

So Chronicle, bring it on. I just hope this town is big enough for the two of you. If not, it’s pistols at dawn on Riverside Avenue!