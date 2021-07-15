Little red Corvette hit by car going much too fast

No one was seriously hurt in a three car crash in North Spokane early Thursday afternoon, but the incident smashed a 1958 red Corvette just ready to go to an auto show later this month.

Witnesses said a speeding Ford Escape ran a stop sign at the corner of Maple Street and Rowan Avenue and was t-boned by a pickup. The Escape was flipped on its side and then skidded into the vintage sports car waiting at the other side of the intersection.

The owner of the Corvette, Gary Keyes, said he was just running an errand to the store for Rain-X. In a couple of weeks he was supposed to get the car to Pendleton, Oregon for the Hotrod-a-rama auto show.

He spent over $100,000 and put four years of hard work into the car.

“I really wish I just went home,” Keyes said. “I’m just mad as hell.”

Senior Patrolman Bill Workman confirmed at the scene that the Ford Escape ran the stop sign and that everyone involved only suffered minor injuries. The woman driving the Escape was given a ticket.

Keyes said his passion for classic cars has been hit by a run of bad luck.

Seven years ago, Keyes was driving a 1955 Austin-Healey not too far away from where the accident occurred on Thursday.

Just like today, Keyes stopped at a stop sign, but that time was slammed in the back by an inattentive driver.

Keyes will get the Corvette evaluated to see if it can be repaired, but the auto show won’t be happening for him and his beloved car this year.

He had insurance on the Corvette.