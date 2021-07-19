By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Steven D. Krick and Jordan R. A. Clemensen, both of Spokane Valley.

Gary W. Scott and Kayla M. Hand, both of Spokane.

Richard D. King and Tamra L. Ireland, both of Spokane.

Richard H. Krenkel and Lynnae K. Vivier, both of Spokane.

Brandon R. Christian and Leslie M. Gregg, both of Spokane.

Donald M. Norby and Sandra K. Sedergren, both of Cheney.

Ronald W. Wood and Kimmie L. Cleveland, both of Reardan.

Luwe Kiluwe and Lione Kiboi, both of Spokane.

Nicholas P. Walker and Whitney J. B. Hill, both of Spokane.

Bryce J. Follett and Samantha M. Hendricks, both of Spokane Valley.

Jason M. Harless and Hillary N. Hyatt, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicolas C. Viscario and Tracey L. Ripley, both of Spokane.

Joyln D. Maze and Kawada K. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Angie L. Clark and Ann E. Smith, both of Spokane.

Aaron L. Labrie and Alexis E. Clayton, both of Spokane.

Eric W. Brown and Randi R. Suiter, both of Spokane.

Christopher Morris and Jennifer L. Nash, both of Poway, Calif.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Holly Merrill v. Krystal Verlane-Hunt, et al., restitution to be determined.

Sherwin-Williams Company v. James L. Ramson, et al., money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Dennis A. Thayer, money claimed owed.

US Bank NA v. Anthony F. Frelo, money claimed owed.

Lori Olander v. Vision Built Construction LLC, et al., verified complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wagster, Timothy L., Jr. and Holly M.

Rosentrater, Eowen S. and Sievers, Spencer M.

Legal separations granted

Hayes, Martin T. and Lisa M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Shad E. Armstead, 34; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Stephanie M. Grube, also known as Stephanie M. Johnson, 31; 60 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Christopher A. Freeman, also known as Chris Freeman, 44; $1,222.85 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to five counts of second-degree identity theft, two counts of second-degree vehicle prowling and two counts of third-degree malicious mischief.

Seth W. Waite, 21; $100 restitution, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Kirill S. Kuldayev, 32; $209.22 restitution, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence.

Dawn M. James, 33; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Michael P. Price

Theodore C. Gardner, 43; 45 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

Judge Tony Hazel

Tyler L. Peterson, 26; 60 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jeremy V. Gauthier, 32; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Melanie E. Eickbush, Moses Lake; debts of $19,917.

Jennifer L. Hebert, Spokane; debts of $57,024.

Steve J. Amaro, Mead; debts of $146,701.

Kenny M. Scott, Cheney; debts of $74,625.

Kori D. Hall-Smith, Spokane Valley; debts of $85,350.

Jacob A. and Laryssa M. Smith, Spokane; debts of $126,107.

Sean D. Lathrop, Spokane; debts of $44,206.

Travis W. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $31,825.

Wage-earner petitions

Joshua A. and Lacey N. Gross, Spokane Valley; debts of $150,554.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Nickolas S. Menga, 38; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Eric C. Palmer, 28; $766 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Xavier R. Kinlow, 27; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Zachary R. Haas, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Randi M. Jordan, 26; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Elizabeth E. Horgan, 63; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Angela E. Kime, 41; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Diana L. Montecucco, 46; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Ashley R. Richardson, 22; $750 fine, restitution to be determined, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit/run unattended property.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Clifford A. Grout, 32; one day in jail, malicious mischief property and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dixie D. Stevenson, 65; one day in jail, indecent exposure.