Three dead after suspected murder, suicide shooting at Kamiah hotel

Three people are dead after a Monday night shooting at the Sundown Motel in Kamiah, Idaho.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the motel at 1004 Third St. at about 5 p.m. Monday after someone reported gunshots.

“We are still trying to figure things out,” Sheriff Jason Davis told the Idaho County Free Press Monday night.

It appears all three of the people killed where acquainted and there is not an ongoing threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is working with detectives from the Idaho State Police and said further information would be available at a later date. The names of the deceased will be released after their families are notified, the sheriff’s office said.