From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob M. Steinmetz and Hannah L. Haglin, both of Medical Lake.

Damon M. Pollock and Kelli J. Macpherson, both of Spokane.

Arthur W. Bigelow and Elizabeth R. Ryburn, both of Spokane.

Josiah A. Magwood Robinson and Alyssa K. Eucker, both of Spokane.

Brian K. Hamlin and Brittany D. Willmann, both of Spokane Valley.

Garrett M. Andersen and Amber D. Kukulka, both of Spokane.

Sean W. Aiken and Madeline N. Tuflija, both of Airway Heights.

Blake T. Walker and Hollie M. Fitzhenry, both of Brooklyn, New York.

Jaxon B. Schwenk and Taylor D. Buehler, both of Chattaroy.

Angel N. Bennett and Arleigh L. Bennett, both of Newman Lake.

Falin J. Wilson and Emma C. Carson, both of Spokane Valley.

Brett A. Sams and Kayla A. Cook, both of Airway Heights.

Vadim Balan, of Kent, Washington, and Sabina Sevciuc, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Defender Homes Airway Heights LLC v. Lucas Martin, restitution of premises.

Adept Storage LLC, et al., v. Charles Christanson, restitution of premises.

John Cornett v. Dustin Matthews, et al., restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Katherine F. Yates, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Contender Gardens LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Joseph Palozzolo, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Green, Michael A. and Melissa C.

Covington, Misty H. and William R.

Thew, Rachel J. and Macleod, Brett J.

Mullaley, Tiffany S. and Clark, Jacob A.

Norris, Tonia M. and Aaron T.

Lopez, Luz E. R. and Gutierrez, Jorge G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Eicca D. Scott, 27; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Jason S. Guinup, 45; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Dylan M. Boren, 38; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as sex/kidnap offender.

Brian R. Edwards, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Tony Hazel

David J. Lozano, 26; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Douglas B. Baker, 34; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Shannon L. Myers, 37; $1,000 restitution, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Shane M. Sims, 58; three months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jessica H. Fisk, 23; seven days in jail, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Brandon S. Price, 29; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Cody A. Weber, 18; $500 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jiman Alex, 35; $1,670 fine, 45 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 90 days electronic home monitoring,

Cesar A. Castellano De Paz, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Dirck H. Dewitt, Jr., 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Oliver J. Durand, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, harassment.

Santos O. Pastor, 21; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Dale C. Harmon, $1,245.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for two days served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and driving while intoxicated amended to physical control.

Tannis I. Kosiorek, 19; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Cord J. McIntyre, 29; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Timothy S. Hallowell, 33; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Cade A. McAllister, 23; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Steven D. Lassiter, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, violation of harassment no contact order.