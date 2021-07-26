By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron J. Schwenk and Victoria A. K. Carroll, both of Spokane.

Julio C. Gonzalez Lorenzo, of Spokane, and Elizabeth Sarabia, of Tepic, Mexico.

Philip A. Dennis and Shannon A. Stelzer, both of Spokane.

Calvin W. Livengood and Breylin R. Johnson, both of Airway Heights.

Christopher J. Torno and Ashlei M. Holland, both of Spokane.

Harrison W. Fine and Sydney C. Gavin, both of Spokane.

Riley B. Smith and Amadi J. Alegria, both of Spokane.

Reid A. Haight and Sarah N. Hall, both of Spokane.

Edward A. Cohen and Laura A. Jacobsen, both of Spokane.

Colton G. Raczykowski and Jessyca M. Burdick, both of Medical Lake.

Corstian L. D. Jones and Tracy N. Baze, both of Spokane.

James C. Thompson and Julia A. Goddard, both of Lambert, Mont.

Jason L. Hoover, of Tekoa, Wash., and Sage M. Butler, of Malden, Wash.

Butch T. Smith and Kevi-Janee Burton, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody T. Walker and Sarah E. Moody, both of Spokane.

Anthony R. Deiss and Amanda R. Greene, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lashonna Johnson, et al., v. Robert Wasson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Dave Collier, et al., v. Orlo Schmidt, et al., seeking quiet title.

Amanda Brown v. Mark J. Settle, wrongful death.

Troy R. Cutlip v. Anna C. Larson, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Mary E. Conley v. Avista Corporation, property damages.

LH Star Inv. Co. v. Justin Perry, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Loera, Daveena M. and Jose R.

Atkinson, Sherman A. and Ashley L.

Inman, Erika and Aaron

Morgan, Melissa L. and Carl M.

Hinkle, Brandon W. and Kaitlyn R.

Walker, Ashley M. and Sweet, Shawna M.

Rose, Monique and Lang, Erin

Franklin, Helen E. and Daniel V.

Bibby, Hannah L. and Davis, Ryan K.

Hughes, Dade A. and Kalysta R.

Dixson, Maggie N. and Rodriquez, Phillipe S.

Mount, Kacee R. and Kyle T.

Haste, Cyrus A. and Zacherle, Dominique L.

Seay, Marnie M. and Jon B.

Hendrickson, Victoria L. and Blane E.

Baltis, Brandon C. and Pariyar, Khusbu

Morlock, Naghme N. and Justus L.

Hendrix, Nicole R. A. and Rusty J.

Winningham, Naomi N. and David J.

Matson, Bill C. and Rhonda K.

Logwood, Catheryn J. and Jerrell L.

Shogren, Roger J. and Amber J.

Mercer, Melanie G. and Ervie, Jonathan W.

Al-Ghani, Patricia and Rashad

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Chantell L. Bond, also known as Chantell L. Simmons, 44; restitution to be determined, 30 days in jail with credit given for three days served and additional credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Douglas B. Baird, 65; seven days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Justin A. Verment, 35; $15 fine, 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, up to 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Alic S. Hendrickx, 27; restitution to be determined, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Dezmyn J. Simpson, 25; 54 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Edward J. Chadwick, 61; $847.195.53 restitution, 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Dennis D. Johnson, 63; restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Mathew B. Townsend, 36; $15 fine, 30 days in a prison-based alternative, 30 days probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order.

Toby Jones, 36; restitution to be determined, four months probation with credit given for 70 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Ernest E. Greenlee, 54; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Lorena Martinez, Moses Lake; debts of $47,649.

Roselee Rose, Newman Lake; debts of $25,090.

Brenda L. Ryder, Spokane; debts of $64,303.

Brittny M. Chilcoat, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $2,601.

Charles A. and Faith A. Mace, Kettle Falls, Wash.; debts of $78,304.

Randy L. Murphy, Chattaroy; debts of $63,851.

Derick L. Larsen, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $75,563.

Deena D. Cook, Moses Lake; debts of $93,186.

Shawn L. Crippen, Spokane Valley; debts of $50,279.

Wage-earner petitions

Toni D. Moize, Spokane; debts of $100,640.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Natalie R. Berg, 34; 17 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Oliver R. H. Rhodes, 28; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Shaun A. Salazar, 42; one day in jail, 59 days electronic home monitoring.