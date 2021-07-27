From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bradley K. Ehlert and Rachel A. Killen, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Cameron M. King and Alexandra R. Kent, both of Deer Park.

Andrew C. Krajcik and Lilamrta Logue, both of Spokane.

Joseph W. Gallik and Joann R. Kiewert, both of Mead.

Jacob A. Bates and Elysa R. L. Alberts, both of Spokane.

Valentin I. Yerebakan, of Spokane and Oksana Soloviova, of Novomilck, Zdolbuniv, Ukraine.

Geovani G. Alvarado and Gia L. Brineman, both of Latah.

Brady D. Sanders and Chloe N. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Hayden P. Kelly and Adelyn M. Burkhart, both of Bozeman.

Kaleb J. Anderson, of Spanish Fork, Utah and Maiya T. Luna, of Dalton Gardens.

Michael S. Burke and Tawnya S. Roeder, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob S. Miller and Molly A. Rainer, both of Spokane.

William D. Milliken and Blanche J. Edwards, both of Veradale.

Parker K. Franklin and Taylor E. Peck, both of Cheney.

Louis D. Franchino and Kelly L. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Simpson and Alexis A. Barney, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan M. Veach and Tiosha R. Matteson, both of Spokane.

Hannah J. Mitchell and Steven C. Beo, both of Spokane.

Murray D. Giles, of Colbert and Corinne R. Helleson, both of Spokane.

Rick L. Chamberlain and Linda L. Bock, both of Spokane.

Dakota L. Adams, of Glendale, Arizona, and Analeah K. Adams, of Liberty Lake.

Nicholas J. Brown and Kieran R. Harpine-Bissell, both of Spokane.

Phillip A. Pacheco and Madeline A. Antcliff, both of Spokane.

Christopher C. Taylor and Traci R. Osborne, both of Spokane.

Spencer W. Paterno, of Spokane Valley and Meagan R. Bennett, of Spokane.

Nathan G. Seward and Jennifer L. Rabaglia, both of Colbert.

Drew C. Clausen and Alyssa M. Crabtree, both of Spokane.

Harrison H. Wells and Christina D. Gordon, both of Rochester, Minnesota.

Samuel M. Laser and Emily A. Griggs, both of Spokane.

Morganne L. Strahl, of Valleyford and Justin D. Long, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc., v. John J. Ryan, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company, et al., v. Jasmen Costin-Wagenman, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Terri E. Tomlinson, et al., v. Robert W. Burns, et al., complaint for breach of contract and specific performance.

Celine Wagoner v. Camp Automotive Inc. et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision

Jeffrey Waggoner v. C & S Automotive, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wilson, Marc D. and Lyn V.

McNaghten, Sara L. and Benjamin J.

Simmons, Stephanee L. and Brett M.

Blankenship, Mattie M. and Jacob D.

Howard, Patricia and Larry

Cortez, Cameron C. and Micah J.

Shao, Megan A. and Jesse M. E.

Legal separations granted

Dodson, Sarah A. and Timothy W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Deven R. Rohus, 21; $250 restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Willie L. McCalebb, 41; 116 days in jail with credit given for 116 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kasey C. Andrews, 29; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Tony Hazel

Howard Lackey, 53; $5,771.05 restitution, 122 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Gregory A. Scott, 41; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

David S. Earlscourt, 42; 364 days in jail, 45 months in a prison-based alternative, 45 months probation, after pleading guilty to carrying a concealed firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dezmyn J. Simpson, 26; 22 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael W. Dickinson, 48; restitution to be determined, 136 months to life in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree rape of a child and third-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Carson T. Heath, 31; two days in jail, 28 days electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

James C. Hoisington, 30; eight days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Karl A. Prekker, 33; 180 days in jail, first-degree driving with suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Ethan B. Reed, 18; one day in jail, malicious mischief property.