TV Best Bets

Love After Lockup

Lisa’s risky run-in with the cops can only spell trouble, while Daonte’s mom subjects Nicolle to a severe grilling in the new episode. Meanwhile, Jeff is keeping a big secret from Anissa. Elsewhere, even though Courtney is starting to worry her relationship is on the rocks, she continues to plan her wedding. Britney is dismayed to discover she’s not the only woman fighting for Ray’s love. (TV14) 6 p.m. on WE.

Burden of Truth

In the Season 4 premiere of this legal drama, when a mining company opens a previously dormant mine outside Millwood, attorneys Joanna and Billy (Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney) — both now new parents — step in to save a local woman’s home from almost inevitable demolition. When the company’s executives quickly retaliate, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried personal secret to protect the future of her career and family. (TV14) 8 p.m. on 22.1.

Gold Rush

A spinoff of Discovery Channel’s highest rated show, this limited docuseries follows what some familiar miners do during winter months, as arctic conditions make even the simplest outdoor task all but impossible. Instead, miners including Tony Beets, Rick Ness, Dave Turin, Fred Lewis and Dustin Hurt spend these weeks prospecting for new gold-rich claims, purchasing them, and nailing down necessary permits. As the show opens, Beets is hoping to triple his gold haul by gambling millions on a high-risk monster machinery overhaul. (TV14) 8 p.m. on DSC.

Icon: Music Through the Lens

The new episode “On the Record” explores the photography of record sleeves from jazz and early rock ‘n’ roll, from the iconic images of the Beatles and Pink Floyd to the highly stylized and conceptual visuals on albums by Blur and Dizzee Rascal. Resonance and nostalgia are among the common themes running through classic album covers by The Jam, Thin Lizzy, Bruce Springsteen, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop and Crosby, Stills and Nash, among others. Featured photographers include Jonathan Mannion and Elliott Landry. (TV14) 9 p.m. on 7.1.

Dynasty

As Dominique (Michael Michele) tries to launch her new fashion line, she and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) yet again compete for the same thing, but nothing goes as planned for either of them, in the new episode “Everything but Facing Reality.” Meanwhile, Sam and Culhane (Rafael de la Fuente, Robert C. Riley) run into an unusual roadblock as they continue their business partnership. Elsewhere, Liam’s (Adam Huber) research turns up some interesting information, but he and Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) are one step behind a mysterious adversary. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on 22.1.

One Week to Sell

In this new home improvement show, which premieres tonight with two back-to-back episodes, interior designer Taylor Spellman transforms sad, stale real-estate listings into red-hot properties, figuring out the design aspects that turn off prospective buyers and coming up with a unique design plan to turn things around in a few days. In the series premiere, “An Island Is Forever,” Spellman and her team get a century-old home in Port Chester, N.Y., ready for market by giving it a hip new look that appeals to young families. (TVG) 9 p.m. on HGTV.

Ghost Adventures

In a new episode called “Airfield of Evil,” Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin and the rest of the crew investigate reports of intense paranormal activity at Freakling Bros. Trilogy of Terror, an infamous “haunted” attraction in Las Vegas. They also visit the March Field Air Museum, where several employees have been badly spooked by the sense that disembodied spirits are moving through their bodies. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on TRAV.

Dino Hunters

This fascinating docuseries about ranchers and cowboys searching for dinosaur fossils in the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas returns for Season 2, which opens with a premiere called “Doubling Down on Dinos.” As the action resumes, Montana cattle rancher Clayton Phipps and his son Luke decide to put it all on the line with their search for a risky raptor fossil buried under 30 feet of earth. Elsewhere, Wyoming cowboy businessman Mike Harris and his son Jake go for broke to prep their multi-million dollar T-Rex skull. (TVPG) 9 p.m. on DSC.

Classic Albums

A new installment of this British music docuseries revisits the 1977 release of Fleetwood Mac’s massively successful “Rumours,” which sold 15 million copies worldwide and earned Album of the Year honors at the 1978 Grammy Awards. The documentary, which goes behind the scenes of the recording sessions for this rock classic, includes a specially recorded version of Christine McVie’s haunting “Songbird” and a new acoustic performance of “Never Going Back Again” from Lindsey Buckingham. (TVG) 10 p.m. on 7.1.