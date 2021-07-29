10 under $10 July 30-Aug. 6 – Manito Art Festival, July-O-Ween, Blake Braley and Fridays at the Clock

1 Friends of Manito Art Festival – 11 a.m. Friday, Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Artwork, food, music and more will fill the green east of Duncan Gardens in Manito Park this weekend. Proceeds will benefit Manito Park. For information, visit manitopark.org or call (509) 625-6200. Admission: FREE

2 “Toy Story 4” – at dusk Friday, Orchard Park, 20298 E. Indiana Ave., Liberty Lake. Woody, Buzz and the gang’s new toy friend Forky set off on a road trip that teaches the group just how large the world can be. Directed by Josh Cooley. Rated G. 100 minutes. For more information, visit libertylakewa.gov/541/orchard-park and call (509) 755-6700. Admission: FREE

3 Fridays at the Clock – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Washington State University, 1630 N.E. Valley Road, Pullman. WSU School of Music continues its Summer Music Series outdoors between Bryan Hall and Holland Library. For more information, visit wsu.edu/organization/school-of-music and call (509) 335-3564. Admission: FREE

4 July-O-Ween – 7 p.m. Friday, Nyne Bistro and Bar, 232 W. Sprague Ave. Compete for a chance to win $500 in Nyne Bistro and Bar’s July-O-Ween costume contest, followed by Sativa’s Cruella Birthday drag show at 8 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Storme. Event is for ages 21 and older. Proof of vaccination will be required for dancing or going maskless. For information, visit nynebar.com for tickets. Admission: $10

5 Mike Cannon – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. New York-based comedian Mike Cannon headlines the Spokane Comedy Club with Kane Holloway opening. $10 tickets are general admission for the 10 p.m. shows only; other shows or tickets at the door are $15-$22. All 10 p.m. shows are ages 21 and older. For more information, visit spokanecomedyclub.com and call (509) 318-9998. Admission: $10

6 “Zero Lag Laughs” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre presents “Zero Lag Laughs,” a family-friendly improv comedy show. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

7 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

8 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

9 Blake Braley – 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul artist Blake Braley visits Zola accompanied by guitarist Tristan Hart Pierce, bassist Eddie Ramirez and percussionist Juan Parris. Braley performs a mix of contemporary works alongside favorites from the 1960s and 1970s. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and call (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

10 Art on the Green – 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, North Idaho College, Citizens Council for the Arts, 495 N. College Drive, Coeur d’Alene. The 53rd annual “Art of the Green” will feature more than 115 artists, performers, food choices, children’s activities and a juried art show. For more information, visit artonthegreencda.com and email contact info@artonthegreen.org. Admission: FREE