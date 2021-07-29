Arts Wrap: Spokane Ensemble Theatre’s ‘Twelfth Night’ is at the MAC

Spokane Ensemble Theatre will present a reimagined, live and in-person production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” in the outdoor amphitheater at the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Directed by playwright Chelsea DuVall and produced by Gonzaga University Theatre and Dance adjunct professor Josephine Keefe, the romantic comedy follows a pair of twins through an unfamiliar land after a shipwreck leaves them stranded and separated.

The production has been updated to emphasize “the beauty and complexity of our shared humanity – lust, ego and all that comes with it.”

The cast will feature local talents including Anna Kay as Viola, Rhead Shirley as Orsino, Bridget Pretz as Malvolia and Eupheme Carruthers as Olivia, among others.

The museum is at 2316 W. First Ave. Tickets for students and members are $10; general admission is $15. For more information, visit northwestmuseum.org and call (509) 456-3931.