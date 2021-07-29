Washington State receiver/returner Travell Harris named to watch list for Hornung Award

Washington State’s top offensive weapon from last season has once again been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football.

Travell Harris, a senior wide receiver/kick returner from Florida, was named to the Hornung Award watch list for the third consecutive season, joining 56 other players from across the country.

Harris was used in a multitude of ways last season, his first in Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense, and finished fifth in the Pac-12 Conference in all-purpose yards per game with 146.5. He was also seventh in the conference in total receptions (29) and receiving yards per game (85) and was 11th in total touchdowns, with three.

During the shortened four-game 2020 season, Harris led the Cougars with seven plays of 20-plus yards – six receiving and one rushing – and enters the 2021 season with 66 career kickoff returns, which is one shy of a school record. Harris’ best game last season came at Oregon State, where the slot receiver recorded 183 all-purpose yards and had a career-high with seven catches. He finished the game with three touchdowns, catching two and rushing for another.

Over his career, Harris has caught 103 passes for 1,185 yards and eight touchdowns. His 66 career kickoff returns have gone for 1,639 yards and one touchdown. Harris is averaging 24.8 yards per return.

Only four other Pac-12 players were named to the watch list: Utah’s Britain Covey, UCLA’s Kyle Phillips, Cal’s Nikko Remigio and Oregon’s Mykael Wright.