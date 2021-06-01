Man found dead at waste management center identified, cause of death remains unknown

The body of a man discovered in a waste management recycling center on Geiger Boulevard has been identified as David Stafanovic, 28.

The body was discovered by employees last Thursday afternoon after it came in on a truck bringing recyclables to the plant, according to KHQ.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed Stafanovic’s cause and manner of death as pending. The designation is temporary and often given while waiting for lab results.

The Spokane Police Department was continuing to investigate as of Tuesday afternoon, Officer Stephen Anderson said.