Man found dead at waste management center identified, cause of death remains unknown
UPDATED: Tue., June 1, 2021
The body of a man discovered in a waste management recycling center on Geiger Boulevard has been identified as David Stafanovic, 28.
The body was discovered by employees last Thursday afternoon after it came in on a truck bringing recyclables to the plant, according to KHQ.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner listed Stafanovic’s cause and manner of death as pending. The designation is temporary and often given while waiting for lab results.
The Spokane Police Department was continuing to investigate as of Tuesday afternoon, Officer Stephen Anderson said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.