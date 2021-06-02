Seven-car pileup on I-90 in Spokane Valley blocks road
UPDATED: Wed., June 2, 2021
A crash in the left lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 near the Sullivan Road interchange in Spokane Valley caused significant delays Wednesday, according to a tweet from Washington State Department of Transportation.
The crash around 5:40 p.m. involved seven vehicles and caused minor injuries, Trooper Jeff Sevigney said in a tweet Wednesday evening.
As of around 6:10 p.m., troopers were on scene and tow trucks were on their way to clear the jam.
Sevigney said to use alternate routes through Spokane Valley.
