Two dead in rollover crash west of Colfax

A rollover crash 15 miles west of Colfax killed two people Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a car driving on State Route 26 near milepost 118 rolled over, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and driver flew via helicopter to Spokane for medical treatment, but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Sevigney.

Sevigney said troopers are still investigating the crash, and more information would be released after next of kin were notified.

The crash is the second double-fatality in the past week in the Spokane area after two other people were killed Saturday near Airway Heights.