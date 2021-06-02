Two dead in rollover crash west of Colfax
UPDATED: Wed., June 2, 2021
A rollover crash 15 miles west of Colfax killed two people Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., a car driving on State Route 26 near milepost 118 rolled over, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and driver flew via helicopter to Spokane for medical treatment, but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Sevigney.
Sevigney said troopers are still investigating the crash, and more information would be released after next of kin were notified.
The crash is the second double-fatality in the past week in the Spokane area after two other people were killed Saturday near Airway Heights.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.