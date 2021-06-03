Arts Wrap: GU professor, composer receives grant; gallery ‘opens windows’

GU assistant professor of music Shuying Li will receive a 2021 Discovery Grant from the Opera Grants for Women Composers program funded by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Li and six other female composers will receive a total of $100,000, Opera America announced.

The grant will support the development of Li’s opera “When the Purple Mountains Burn.” With libretto by Julian Crouch, the opera follows Iris Chang, the Chinese American author of the 1997 book “The Rape of Nanking,” and Shiro Azuma, a Japanese soldier who participated in the 1937 Nanking Massacre.

Li’s previous work has been performed by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Seattle Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, American Lyric Theater, Argus Quartet, Four Corners Ensemble and Avanti! Chamber Orchestra, among others. In addition to her assistant professorship at GU, Li is also the founder and artistic director of the Four Corners Ensemble and a postdoctoral fellow at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

For information, visit operaamerica.org and search “opera grants for women composers.”

Budding Rose Art Gallery ‘opens windows’

After a year and a half of closed doors, the Budding Rose Art Gallery (510 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia) will begin opening its windows to allow for safer street viewing. The policy change will begin just in time for the 21st Annual Rosalia School Student Art Show and continues through June.

This “Window of Art-Port-Tunity” will feature especially two local high school graduates set to receive art scholarships, Christina Ward and Victoria McLain.

For information, call owner Diane Nebel at (509) 523-4200.