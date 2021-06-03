Business beat
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
Hospitality
Davenport Hotels has hired Jessica Dringman as the director of marketing and media strategy. She will oversee media relations, marketing initiatives as well as the digital and social presence for all Davenport Hotels. Dringman has seven years of experience in marketing and most recently was senior media strategist at The Garrigan Lyman Group, a digital marketing agency based in Seattle. She received degree in business marketing from Gonzaga University.
Nonprofit
Peggy Gallinger has joined Partnering for Progress as a part-time development director. Gallinger has worked in the technology industry and previously was development director for Second Harvest Food Bank.
