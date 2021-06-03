Spokane Indians pregame: Chris McMahon looking for third straight win on the hill against Tri-City.

The Spokane Indians (10-16) host the Tri-City Dust Devils (9-17) in the third of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP Chris McMahon (2-0, 4.18 ERA). McMahon is coming off back-to-back wins, the first two of his professional career. The former Miami Hurricane impressed in Eugene, striking out seven over six innings. The lone earned run he allowed came off a solo home run.

Dust Devils: RHP Davis Daniel (0-2, 3.86). Daniel was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft from Auburn. He has 25 strikeouts over 18 2/3 innings in four starts.

Lineup

1) Collins-2B

2) Stovall-LF

3) Schunk-3B

4) MacIver-DH

5) Toglia-1B

6) Morgan-CF

7) Harris-RF

8) Cope-C

9) Blomgren-SS

Weather

First pitch – Sunny, 93. Final out – Clear, 77.

Player to watch

SS Jack Blomgren. Blomgren showcased the glove on Wednesday with a couple of big league plays at short. The defensive anchor has been quiet at the dish so far this series, although he has a trio of multi-hit games this season.

Last game

The Indians batted around in the first inning, clubbing two home runs in the frame, and downed the Dust Devils 9-1 in the second of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

Aaron Schunk lined a two-run home run and Kyle Datres added a three-run shot before there were two outs in the first.

“We had a couple of good moments early on, didn’t we?” Indians manager Scott Little asked rhetorically.

Spokane (10-16) sent eight hitters in the second and scored two more runs, courtesy of an RBI double by Schunk and bases-loaded walk by Luke Morgan, making his High-A debut.

Catcher Willie MacIver added an RBI double in the eighth inning.

Helcris Olivarez (1-4) struck out seven over five-plus innings, allowing two hits and two walks – with one of each at the start of the sixth inning before he was lifted. He hit 97 mph regularly in the middle innings, though in the sixth his fastball was in the 94-95 range.