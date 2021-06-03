What’s Worth Watching: 10 shows to view during Pride month – well, and every month

With June finally upon us, here are 10 shows to help you start off Pride month right.

‘Gentleman Jack’ (2019)

Based on decades of cryptic diary entries, “Gentleman Jack” recounts the life of the brilliant and – by 19th century standards – eccentric Anne Lister (Suranne Jones). Heartbroken and in desperate need of a change of surroundings, Anne returns home to Shibden Hall, which she is soon to inherit. Anne discovers that tenants of the estate and neighboring landowners have been taking advantage in her absence.

But one of her neighbors, the young heiress, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), is quickly becoming a different kind of threat altogether. Nearly inseparable from their first meeting, the two come to realize that their attachment is much more than friendship. “Gentleman Jack” is available on HBO Max.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ (2015)

Following a disastrous tax fraud bust, the wealthy Rose family loses everything but the deed to a small town. Originally purchased as a joke, the town becomes the family’s salvation as they form relationships in the community. This show is a laugh-out-loud comedy and a heartwarming story about acceptance, family and personal development. “Schitt’s Creek” is available on Netflix.

‘Tales of the City’ (2019)

Twenty-three years after the events of the original 1993 miniseries of the same name, Mary Ann Singleton (Laura Linney) returns to 28 Barbary Lane in San Francisco to celebrate her former landlady, Anna Madrigal’s (Olympia Dukakis, who died on May 1) 90th birthday. Happily reunited with Anna and other friends, Mary Ann has a more difficult time reconnecting with her ex-husband (Paul Gross) and their daughter, Shawna (Elliot Page). “Tales of the City” is available on Netflix.

‘Will & Grace’ (1998)

Set in New York City, “Will & Grace” centers on the life partner-level, comically co-dependent friendship between Will Truman (Eric McCormack), a gay lawyer, and Grace Adler (Debra Messing), an interior designer and business owner. The sitcom also heavily features Will and Grace’s friends, Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), an alcoholic socialite who “works” for Grace, and Jack McFarlane (Sean Hayes), a free-spirited actor and longtime friend of Will’s. “Will & Grace” is available on Hulu.

‘Euphoria’ (2019)

A heightened account of the pain of living through young adulthood, “Euphoria” follows a group of high school students as they struggle with drugs, depression and coming to terms with sexuality. “Euphoria,” which garnered an Emmy for actress Zendaya, is available on HBO Max.

‘Feel Good’ (2020)

When comedienne and recovering addict Mae (Mae Martin) meets George (Charlotte Ritchie) after a show, their relationship quickly becomes serious. George encourages Mae to attend a narcotics anonymous group where she meets a mentor and begins to make progress. But the situation becomes more complicated as George struggles to be honest with friends and family about her relationship with Mae. “Feel Good” is available on Netflix.

‘Special’ (2019)

Based on lead actor Ryan O’Connell’s memoir “I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves,” the series follows Ryan Hayes (O’Connell), a young gay man with cerebral palsy as he begins to branch out from his isolated routine, taking his life back into his own hands. “Special” is available on Netflix.

‘Billions’ (2016)

In the show’s Season 2, hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damien Lewis) finds a new ally in Taylor Amber Mason, a brilliant, nonbinary financial analyst. As Bobby’s team continues to evade U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) in his quest to bring down Axe Capital, Taylor becomes the company’s CIO. “Billions” is available on Hulu.

‘Pose’ (2018)

Set near the outset of the AIDS crisis, “Pose” explores New York’s African-American and Latino ballroom world and the rise of yuppie culture through the eyes of individuals in every level of society. “Pose,” starring Emmy winner Billy Porter, is available on Netflix.

‘Killing Eve’ (2018)

A dangerous relationship between a security operative (Sandra Oh) and an assassin (Emmy winner Jodie Comer) intensifies as the two begin to form more complex feelings for each other. “Killing Eve” is available on Hulu.